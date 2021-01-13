Try Sarson Ka Saag this Lohri

Happy Lohri, Pongal Makar Sankranti!





Try this easy to make Sarson ka Saag Recipe that will take you off on a nostalgic trip.





SARSON KA SAAG Cooking time 40 minutes. Serves 5 to 6 persons.





Advertisement

INGREDIENTS:





1x 500 grams bunch Sarson ka Saag (Mustard leaves)





700 grams of frozen spinach





1 broccoli





1 turnip - coarsely chopped





3 cloves of garlic - finely chopped





1 small carrot - grated





2 inches long ginger - finely chopped





2 green chilies





2 tabs Makki ka Atta (maize flour)





1 tbs jaggery and Salt to taste.





Ingredients for the seasoning:





60 grams desi ghee (clarified butter)·1 tsp cumin seeds·2 onions chopped·1 tomato chopped·2 tabs coriander powder·1 tbs Butter for garnishing.











METHOD:





Wash to remove any dirt from the vegetables. Chop the Sarson ka Saag, broccoli, and turnip coarsely. Place all the ingredients in a pressure cooker and add about ½ cup of water. Allow 3 whistles and then remove from heat. Let it cool before releasing the pressure. Blend the Saag mixture to get a coarse paste.





Heat ghee in a non-stick pan. Add the cumin seeds till they splutter. Then add the onions, tomato and cook till seasoning is ready. Pour into the Saag mixture. Add the coriander powder and mix well. Serve hot with a dot of butter on top as a garnish.



