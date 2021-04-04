SBS Hindi

Tumko na bhool payenge; Madhubala

Madhubala in 1951

Source: M&T Films/Public Domain

Published 4 April 2021 at 1:58pm, updated 4 April 2021 at 2:23pm
By Kumud Merani
Memories of Madhubala the Venus of Indian screen. The heartthrob of the Indian screen was born on Valentine's Day and ironically died of a heart disease. Shammi Kapur said she was the most beautiful woman he had ever set his eyes upon and Dilip Kumar had publicly declared his love for her in an open court.

