Tumko na bhool payenge; Madhubala

Source: M&T Films/Public Domain
Published 4 April 2021 at 1:58pm, updated 4 April 2021 at 2:23pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Memories of Madhubala the Venus of Indian screen. The heartthrob of the Indian screen was born on Valentine's Day and ironically died of a heart disease. Shammi Kapur said she was the most beautiful woman he had ever set his eyes upon and Dilip Kumar had publicly declared his love for her in an open court.
Published 4 April 2021 at 1:58pm, updated 4 April 2021 at 2:23pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Share