"Turbans For Australia" on Australia Day

The sights, sounds and hues of a Multicultural Australia are most vivid on Australia Day when people from all backgrounds be they the original peoples of Australia, migrants or refugees salute this unique nation.











On 26 th January a group called "Turbans for Australia," will showcase the Indian culture, dances and the significance of the "Pugree" or turban tied by the Sikhs. "Turbans for Australia" have been participating in the official Australia Day celebrations since 2015 in most major cities of Australia.





Amar Singh (R) at the Turban Fest. Source: Supplied





This group is motivated to showcase and explain the culture of India and especially of Punjab to the mainstream population, who are often curious to find out more about the turban and long hair. They wish to actively participate in the cultural activities to underscore their aspirations to assimilate and yet retain the religious and cultural significance of their background.











On 26 th January 2019, this group will perform Bhangra dances in the evening at Campbell's Cove Circular Quay in Sydney. A group of 12 dancers will enthral the crowds with the vibrant Bhangra and also teach enthusiasts a couple of Bhangra steps.











At 10:00 am on this Australia Day the group will also have a Turban Fest at the overseas passenger terminal at Darling Harbour, where anyone can learn to tie a turban and can have a turban crowned on their head for no cost.





Source: Supplied




