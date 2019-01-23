SBS Hindi

"Turbans For Australia" on Australia Day

SBS Hindi

Turbans for Australia - Bhangra Group

Source: Supplied

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 23 January 2019 at 3:30pm, updated 23 January 2019 at 4:49pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS

This Australia Day, the nation will witness the many colours of multicultural Australia at the various official ceremonies as people salute this unique nation. If you are in the city in Sydney make sure to go to the turban tying stall and Bhangra dancing by the "Turbans for Australia" group.

Published 23 January 2019 at 3:30pm, updated 23 January 2019 at 4:49pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
The sights, sounds and hues of a Multicultural Australia are most vivid on Australia Day when people from all backgrounds be they the original peoples of Australia, migrants or refugees salute this unique nation.

 

On 26th January a group called “Turbans for Australia,” will showcase the Indian culture, dances and the significance of the “Pugree” or turban tied by the Sikhs. “Turbans for Australia” have been participating in the official Australia Day celebrations since 2015 in most major cities of Australia.

 
Amar Singh at the Turban Fest
Amar Singh (R) at the Turban Fest. Source: Supplied


This group is motivated to showcase and explain the culture of India and especially of Punjab to the mainstream population, who are often curious to find out more about the turban and long hair. They wish to actively participate in the cultural activities to underscore their aspirations to assimilate and yet retain the religious and cultural significance of their background.

 

On 26th January 2019, this group will perform Bhangra dances in the evening at Campbell’s Cove Circular Quay in Sydney. A group of 12 dancers will enthral the crowds with the vibrant Bhangra and also teach enthusiasts a couple of Bhangra steps.

 

At 10:00 am on this Australia Day the group will also have a Turban Fest at the overseas passenger terminal at Darling Harbour, where anyone can learn to tie a turban and can have a turban crowned on their head for no cost.

 
Tying a turban
Source: Supplied


“Turbans for Australia” is much more besides being a vibrant performing team. They raise funds for victims of natural disasters like bush fires and farmers facing draught. They have about 50 to 60 volunteers throughout Australia helping victims of natural disasters.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी