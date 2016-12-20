Turkey- Germany Attack : Terror strikes again!

The United Nations has condemned the assassination of the Russian ambassador in Turkey, labelling it a senseless act of terror. A lone Turkish gunman shot Andrei Karlov dead in front of stunned media gathered for an exhibition.





On the other side, German police have raised the death toll to 12 after a truck crashed into a busy Christmas market in the heart of Berlin. 48 people have also been injured in the attack which happened as families were buying food and Christmas goods at one of the city's most popular markets.





Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj talked to Mr Gautam Gautam Chakrabarti, Assistant lecturer in Humboldt University in Berlin Germany about the latest update.





Turkey Police say they have detained one man in connection with the incident, while another person, believed to be a passenger in the truck is dead. This tourist was at the market and described what happened.





It was the opening of a photographic exhibition in Ankara, and Russia's ambassador to Turkey is filmed standing at a podium, addressing the media.





Standing calmly behind him is a man smartly dressed in a black suit and tie, posing as a security guard but about to carry out a deadly assault.





"Allahu akbar," or "God is great," the man cries out.





He then yells in Turkish, "Don't forget Aleppo. Don't forget Syria."





The Russian envoy, Andrey Karlov, lies on the floor of the gallery, shot in the back. The shooting eventually continued, and three other people were injured before Special Forces shot the gunman dead.





The ambassador was rushed to hospital but succumbed to his injuries a short time later.





Turkish officials say the gunman was Mevlut Mert Aydintas, an off-duty Turkish police officer.





Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan phoned Russian president Vladimir Putin after the attack, then addressed the media.





"I describe this attack on Russia's ambassador as an attack on Turkey, an attack on Turkey's state and nation. After the incident, I talked to Mr Putin. We agreed this is a provocation and there isn't any dispute."





Relations between Russia and Turkey have long been fraught over the Syrian war. The two countries support opposing sides, with Turkey backing the rebels and Russia supporting Syrian president Bashar al-Assad.





President Putin says the assassination was an attempt to provoke Russia and disrupt its efforts to solve the Syrian crisis.





"The committed crime is obviously a provocation designed to spoil normalisation of Russia-Turkey relations and derail the peace process in Syria which is actively promoted by Russia, Turkey, Iran and other countries."





The United Nations has also condemned the chilling act of political violence. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon offered his deepest condolences to the Russian delegation, labelling the attack a senseless act of terror.





United States State Department spokesman John Kirby offered similar sentiments.





"We stand ready to offer any assistance that may be required to Russia and Turkey as they investigate this despicable attack, which was, as the secretary noted, also an assault on the right of all diplomats to safely and securely advance and represent their nations around the world."





US president-elect Donald Trump issued a statement saying the shooting was done by what he called a "radical Islamic terrorist" and violated "all rules of civilised order."





The Russian, Turkish and Iranian foreign ministers are due to meet in Moscow tomorrow (wed) to discuss the crisis in Syria.





In the meanwhile, Germany Police say they have detained one man in connection with the incident, while another person, believed to be a passenger in the truck is dead.





This tourist was at the market and described what happened.





"We were in the market outside the cathedral and we had just had a good time and as we were leaving the large truck came through. It went just past me, past my girlfriend - I think it missed me three metres, missed her by five (metres). It came through the entrance and carried on past us."





Berlin's mayor, Michael Müller, says an investigation is underway.





"It is terrible to witness this. I had hoped we would not experience something like this here in Berlin. Police on the ground are doing everything they can. The situtaion here is under control. Now the experts have to do their work and hopefully on the basis of that we can determine what happened here tonight."





Speaking to Sky News, Foreign Minister Julie Bishop has confirmed that no Australians have been killed or injured.





"I have been in constant contact with our Ambassador in Berlin, Lynette Wood, and she's made it clear that no Australians are reportedly amongst those killed or injured. There were a number of Australians that were in the vicinity; indeed we are providing consular support to one young Australian who was not harmed but she certainly was at close quarters and witnessed the incident. All Australian staff at the Embassy have been accounted for."



















