SBS Hindi

Two-minute silence to be observed to mourn Pulwama attack during India-Australia cricket match

SBS Hindi

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia's cricket captain Tim Payne.

India's cricket captain Virat Kohli, Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Australia's cricket captain Tim Payne. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 February 2019 at 1:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has proposed to contribute Rs 5 crore to help families of the CRPF personnel who lost their lives in the deadly Pulwama attack.

Published 21 February 2019 at 1:02pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Acting President CK Khanna has written a letter to the Indian Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators (CoA) seeking permission to observe a two-minute silence during the first match of the India- Australia series starting February 24.

Mr Khanna told SBS Hindi, “As a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack all venues in domestic matches and India-Australia series starting next week should observe the two-minute silence .”

He also said that he has requested all Indian Premier League franchise owners to contribute towards families of the slain soldiers.

However, Mr Khanna refused to say anything on India not playing against Pakistan in the upcoming cricket world cup in England.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी