Two-minute silence to be observed to mourn Pulwama attack during India-Australia cricket match

Acting President CK Khanna has written a letter to the Indian Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators (CoA) seeking permission to observe a two-minute silence during the first match of the India- Australia series starting February 24.
Mr Khanna told SBS Hindi, “As a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack all venues in domestic matches and India-Australia series starting next week should observe the two-minute silence .”
He also said that he has requested all Indian Premier League franchise owners to contribute towards families of the slain soldiers.
However, Mr Khanna refused to say anything on India not playing against Pakistan in the upcoming cricket world cup in England.