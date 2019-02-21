Two-minute silence to be observed to mourn Pulwama attack during India-Australia cricket match

Acting President CK Khanna has written a letter to the Indian Supreme Court-appointed committee of administrators (CoA) seeking permission to observe a two-minute silence during the first match of the India- Australia series starting February 24.





Mr Khanna told SBS Hindi, “As a mark of respect to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack all venues in domestic matches and India-Australia series starting next week should observe the two-minute silence .”





He also said that he has requested all Indian Premier League franchise owners to contribute towards families of the slain soldiers.



