Two seniors in Queensland nursing home given wrong dose of vaccine

Published 25 February 2021 at 1:39pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Presented by Vikas awana
Two elderly residents were given four times the intended dose by a doctor who was contracted to administer the jabs as part of the federal government's portion of the vaccine rollout. The Health Minister Greg Hunt says aged care residents given incorrect Pfizer vaccine doses have shown no signs of adverse reaction.
