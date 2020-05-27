UPDATE: Victoria's skilled visa nomination program is now closed as the places provided to the state by the Commonwealth Department of Home Affairs for the 2019-20 program year have been filled.





Earlier: Victoria will keep Subclass 190 visa open as the state has not reached allocation exhaustion for this financial year.





Highlights:

Victoria to keep Subclass 190 and 491 visa programs open.





Business Skilled Migration program remains closed.





Registered migration agent Chaman Preet told SBS Hindi, the state government saw a surge in applications in February and March which has caused a backlog of nominations.





Why the applicants should be very careful with the documents, listen to this interview:

LISTEN TO Two visa programs to remain open in Victoria SBS Hindi 27/05/2020 07:03 Play







Subclass 491 visa (State Sponsored Stream) program will also remain open, she says.





Subclass 491 is a regional visa that allows Points-tested skilled workers and their families to live, study and work in designated regional areas of Australia for five years.





"The department has a backlog to clear, so they are asking for the frontloaded applications; therefore, all the required documents should be attached while applying,” she says.





“Also, applicants must have an offer of employment from an employer in the regional area of the state, or they should be able to produce proof of employment.”





This might interest you: Many immigrants miss the opportunity to lodge visa application due to one condition







However, Business Skilled Migration program remains closed as Victoria is not accepting nominations for Business Innovation and Investment Visas.





“Allocation for Business Migration Program (BIP) is exhausted for 2019/2020 migration year,” Ms Chaman Preet said.





The program will reopen in the new financial year with the exact date yet to be confirmed.





People in Australia must stay at least 1.5 metres away from others. Check your state’s restrictions on gathering limits.





Testing for coronavirus is now widely available across Australia. If you are experiencing cold or flu symptoms, arrange a test by calling your doctor or contact the Coronavirus Health Information Hotline on 1800 020 080.





The federal government's coronavirus tracing app COVIDSafe is available for download from your phone's app store.





SBS is committed to informing Australia’s diverse communities about the latest COVID-19 developments. News and information is available in 63 languages at sbs.com.au/coronavirus







Tune into SBS Hindi at 5 pm every day and follow us on Facebook and Twitter

This might interest you: New skilled occupation list delayed due to COVID-19





