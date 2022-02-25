SBS Hindi

Ukraine invasion: Russian forces seize Chernobyl nuclear plant

ukraine

New safe confinement covering the 4th block of Chernobyl Nuclear power plant in Chernobyl, Ukraine. Source: AAP

Published 25 February 2022 at 1:28pm
By Natasha Kaul
The Russian invasion of Ukraine has killed more than a dozen people in its first hours. Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal confirms Russia has seized Chernobyl, the site of the world's worst nuclear accident, after hours of fighting in the region. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has condemned the Russian invasion of Ukraine and announced further sanctions against the country.

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

