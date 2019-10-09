SBS Hindi

UN human rights chief urges Australia to save medevac bill

SBS Hindi

Michelle Bachelet talks in Sydney on Tuesday.

Michelle Bachelet talks in Sydney on Tuesday. Source: Nick Baker

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 October 2019 at 2:50pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Australia has been urged to take a more humane approach to asylum seekers but not dismiss those pushing back against refugees as bigots or racists.

Published 9 October 2019 at 2:50pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
The United Nations' leading voice on human rights has called on Australian politicians to save the so called Medevac bill, calling it a "small step of progress" in an often "harmful" immigration regime.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024

Nimmi

तुमको न भूल पाएंगे : निम्मी