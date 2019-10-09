UN human rights chief urges Australia to save medevac bill

The United Nations' leading voice on human rights has called on Australian politicians to save the so called Medevac bill, calling it a "small step of progress" in an often "harmful" immigration regime.
Michelle Bachelet talks in Sydney on Tuesday. Source: Nick Baker
Published 9 October 2019 at 2:50pm
By Abbie O'Brien
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Australia has been urged to take a more humane approach to asylum seekers but not dismiss those pushing back against refugees as bigots or racists.
