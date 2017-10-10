Under the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme the cost of this Cancer treatment drops from $100,000 a year to less than $500

Around 1500 Australians are diagnosed with Chronic Lymphocytic Leukaemia each year. It's a slow moving, but deadly disease. It starts in the blood-forming cells of bone marrow. As cancerous white blood cells build up, they spill into the bloodstream.





Head of the Haematology Department at Royal North Shore Hospital, Professor Stephen Mulligan explains how the new drug works - by targeting a protein feeding the cancer cells.





"There's a block to the survival and a block to the growth signal so the cells basically eventually die off and it keeps the leukaemia under very good control."



