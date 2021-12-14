'Unethical': Australian universities hike fees for international students

Published 14 December 2021 at 2:27pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 12:28pm
By Abby Dinham, Arianna Lucente
Presented by Vikas awana
Source: SBS
Three major universities have increased their fees as Australia opens its international border for international students and other eligible visa holders from 15 December. Students stranded overseas have criticised the fee hike and called it 'unethical'. Universities, however, defended the move saying the fees were unchanged last year and required an increase in 2022.
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.