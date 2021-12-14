SBS Hindi

'Unethical': Australian universities hike fees for international students

Students at Curtin University, Perth

Published 14 December 2021
By Abby Dinham, Arianna Lucente
Presented by Vikas awana
Three major universities have increased their fees as Australia opens its international border for international students and other eligible visa holders from 15 December. Students stranded overseas have criticised the fee hike and called it 'unethical'. Universities, however, defended the move saying the fees were unchanged last year and required an increase in 2022.

