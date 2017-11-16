Unforgettable Maestro - Chitragupta

The composer who created uniquely flavoured melodious timeless gems sadly didn’t get the popularity, which his contemporaries enjoyed. His music was no less fresh or melodious than the music directors like Naushad, C Ramchandra, O.P. Nayyer or he was no less talented in understanding music yet he didn’t get chance to work for many films.











Was Chitragupt ahead of his time? Today while every other music director is busy experimenting with traditional and contemporary instruments, mixing Indian classical with western music, Chitragupt created unique melodies mixing traditional Ragas with western instruments. One just need to tune in for Manna Dey song ‘Gori tori baanki baanki chitwan ’ from film ‘Adhi Raat ke Baad’.





That is an example of his creative piece of music, which could easily be classified as an experimental work in present day’s context.











Arriving in the film industry in mid 40s with films like ‘Lady Robinhood, Fighting Hero, Toofan Queen, Chitragupt’s music made a mark with film ‘Sindbad the sailor’ in early 50’s. Soon after, Mohm. Rafi bhajan ‘ Mujhe Apni sharan mein le lo Ram ’ in film Tulsidas created the magic. Till now, this bhajan resonates every bhakt’s pukar.











Though Chitragupt had already made his name in the industry, yet he was reduced to so called B grade films’ composer. It was only after the film ‘Shiv Bhakti’, he found himself standing in line with A grade music director. It is said that he got this AVM production film ‘Shiv Bhakti’ on the recommendation of Dada Burman. Chitragupt and AVM did many films together like Bhabhi, Barkha, Main chup rahungi etc.











Born on 16 th Nov 1917 in a small village of Bihar, Chitragupt had double MA degree in Economics and Journalism. He was a poet and a singer too. In early days, he assisted music director S.N. Tripathi. Since, he had his unique style of mixing western music with Indian music, so he moved away from him.





By 60’s he was a known name. His songs were hummed by masses. Songs like ... ‘Chal ud ja re panchhi’ and chali chali re patang , Ek raat mein do do chand khile , Dagga dagga vai vai vai, dil ko laakh sambhala , dekho mausam kya bahar hai , Chhedo na meri zulfein and title song of film Ganga ki Lahrein, Nazuk nazuk badan tora , do dil dharak rahe hai, Gori tori baanki baanki, hum matwale naujawan, dekho mausam kya bahar hai…, Ajnabi se banke…,Tadpaoge tadpa lo … jai jai hai jagdambe mata , le llo le lo duwayein ma baap ki, … teri dunia se door , Chaand jaane kaha kho gaya … are just a few to name.





Can anyone forget his unique melody with western blend waltzing into the heart with ‘Yeh parvato ke daare’ (Vasna) .





His music never flopped.





He was also regarded as King of Bhojpuri Music. Songs from Bhojpuri film – ‘Ganga maiyya tohe piyari charahibo’ were not only hit in UP but it created a rage in the whole country.





His journey in film world had its share of obstacles too. He first had a heart attack in 1968 and then a stroke in 1974. Though, he recovered from the stroke but by then perhaps it was too late for him to regain that lost ground.





He passed away on 14 th January 1991.





His melodious gems would continued to be heard around on audio systems and his timeless melody would continue to easily transport one into the world of romance and devotion .

















