Unique Fair of Kutch - Yaksha Ka Mela

Yaksh ka Mela Source: Sameer Bhatt
Published 13 October 2016 at 7:31pm
By Harita Mehta
Yaksha Mela is organised Every year in the western region of Kutch. The Yakshas were 72 Horse Riders. But actually Who were they? There are many answers. One of them is they were an incarnation of Lord Shiva and another is they were Iranians or Persians. So People worship them? to know the story of Yaksha listen to this presentation by Harita Mehta
