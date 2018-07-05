Unique restaurant employs differently abled staff

A unique restaurant that employs differently abled staff





A Master of Business Graduate from the UK, Prashant Issar wanted to give back something to society. Along with his business partner Anuj they came up with the idea of starting a restaurant but employing differently abled staff.





Speaking to SBS Hindi Prashant says, “ Contrary to the perception, we are hiring them for their abilities and not their disabilities our bartenders, waiting staff and cashiers are all deaf and mute. They are given a special training for three to four weeks. The staff are very suitable, they serve with a smile, they are most hospitable and attentive to the patrons. "Contrary to the perception, we are hiring them for their abilities and not their disabilities"





Source: Supplied





With the help of experts, the owners designed a special menu with columns and rows for the convenience of the patrons, who merely need to sign or point to the row and number of the dish they wish to order. This way the well-trained staff has no problem in communicating with the patrons. They also communicate through gestures, that’s the reason the restaurant is called Mirchi (chillies) and Mime (gesticulate).





Speaking about the reactions of customers, Prashant tells us, “At first they are a bit surprised to be served by differently abled staff, but they tell the management they feel a very positive energy from these smiling hospitable and quiet employees who give them their fullest attention. The fact that customers come back to us tells us they are very happy with the service as well as the food. After all the food we serve is the main selling point.”





Source: Supplied





“We are not using differently abled staff as a gimmick,” Prashant adds, “We truly want to make these staff members financially independent so that they do not have to depend on their parents or brothers and sisters to provide for their living.”





Source: Supplied



