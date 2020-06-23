United Fiji Community salutes and thanks front line workers

Highlights The United Fiji Community distributed more than 800 Indian cuisine lunches to frontline workers.

They ensured that cleaners were included in this thanksgiving program

The United Fiji Community expressed its gratitude to the frontline essential workers by cooking meals for them during the coronavirus pandemic.





Source: Supplied





Their volunteers cooked up to 800 packages of Indian meals for the front-line doctors, nurses, security personnel, and cleaners working at hospitals in Sydney's Liverpool and Fairfield suburbs.





United Fiji Community is an umbrella organization that includes 37 different organizations.

"We are lucky that Australia has gained control over the coronavirus pandemic. The credit largely goes to the frontline doctors, nurses, security personnel, and cleaners. We decided to thank them and show them our appreciation," the Chief Coordinator of the United Fiji Community and the Director for the Yaadein Vision International, Mr Bobby Mishra told SBS Hindi.





Source: Supplied





The organization has a strong base of volunteers and about 50 volunteers served the food at the Liverpool Hospital and about 30 served lunches at the Fairfield Hospital.





The vegetarian meals consisted of pulao and chutney and the non-vegetarian meal consisted of butter chicken and rice.





"The dessert, halwa was the biggest hit", says Mr Mishra.





All the food packages were packed and labelled carefully.





Source: Supplied





Mr Mishra added, "Any of us can fall ill at any time. Do the frontline staffers ever ask where we come from or who we are? it is, therefore, our duty to show them how grateful we are."





The organization hopes to serve the mental health ward during the mental health awareness week in future.





Source: Supplied





