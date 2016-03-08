SBS Hindi

UN's first all women peace-keeping mission: Salute to the brave Indians

UN's peace keeping

UN's first all women peace keeping police unit Source: Getty Images

Published 8 March 2016 at 11:41am
By Pallavi Jain
Available in other languages

UN Secretary General Ban Ki Moon recently praised the efforts of the all women Indian Police unit that that served for 9 years in Liberia as part of the UN's first all women peace keeping mission. We spoke to Lt General Chander Prakash who himself was a Force Commander for the UN's peace keeping mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

