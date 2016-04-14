SBS Hindi

Upvaas Ka Dhokla

Upvaas Ka Dhokla

Published 14 April 2016 at 3:21pm
By Kumud Merani
Here's a simple and delicious recipe for those fasting during Navratras. Try it even if you are not fasting Upvaas Ka Dhokla can be eaten any time!

UPVAAS KA DHOKLA

 

1 cup Sama Rice

1/3cup Powder Sago

1 cup Buttermilk

1/2 tsp Baking powder

1/2 tsp Citric acid

1/2tsp Sugar

1/2 Tsp Grated Ginger

1 Tsp Lemon Juice

1/2 tsp Green Chilli Paste

 

Seasoning-

1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds

1/2 tsp Sea Same seeds

Few Curry leaves

 

Method

Soak Sama Rice and Sago for 3 hours then Grind with Buttermilk and make a thick batter, Add Ginger, Green Chilli Paste, Sugar. mix well add Baking Soda and Citric acid and Steam for 12-15 minutes, Cool and Cut into Square . Heat 2 Tsp in oil when it is hot add Cumin Seeds, Sea same seeds and curry leave. pour over on Dhoklas

 





