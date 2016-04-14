UPVAAS KA DHOKLA











1 cup Sama Rice





1/3cup Powder Sago





1 cup Buttermilk





1/2 tsp Baking powder





1/2 tsp Citric acid





1/2tsp Sugar





1/2 Tsp Grated Ginger





1 Tsp Lemon Juice





1/2 tsp Green Chilli Paste











Seasoning-





1/2 tsp Cumin Seeds





1/2 tsp Sea Same seeds





Few Curry leaves











Method





Soak Sama Rice and Sago for 3 hours then Grind with Buttermilk and make a thick batter, Add Ginger, Green Chilli Paste, Sugar. mix well add Baking Soda and Citric acid and Steam for 12-15 minutes, Cool and Cut into Square . Heat 2 Tsp in oil when it is hot add Cumin Seeds, Sea same seeds and curry leave. pour over on Dhoklas



















