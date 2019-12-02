Urgent calls to boost and better support aged care workforce

Elderly care in nursing home - doctor with patient. Source: Getty Images
Published 2 December 2019 at 2:46pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Australia's ageing population means there's a rapidly growing need for workers in the aged care sector. Even now, the sector faces severe staff shortages, relying more than ever on temporary migrants to plug the gaps. But there are calls for the Federal Government to boost the local aged care workforce, with claims the rapid turnover of temporary workers is giving employers no incentive to improve wages and conditions.
