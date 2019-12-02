SBS Hindi

Urgent calls to boost and better support aged care workforce

SBS Hindi

Carers Support

Elderly care in nursing home - doctor with patient. Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 December 2019 at 2:46pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS

Australia's ageing population means there's a rapidly growing need for workers in the aged care sector. Even now, the sector faces severe staff shortages, relying more than ever on temporary migrants to plug the gaps. But there are calls for the Federal Government to boost the local aged care workforce, with claims the rapid turnover of temporary workers is giving employers no incentive to improve wages and conditions.

Published 2 December 2019 at 2:46pm
By Rena Sarumpaet
Presented by Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

Divesh Sareen.jpg

The Indian Mate _The journey from Namaste to How-r-ya

UKRAINE RUSSIA CONFLICT

SBS Hindi News 06 January 2023: Ukraine rejects Putin Christmas ceasefire request

Drink driving accident airbags

Four Indian men die in a road accident in Victoria; three were not wearing seatbelts

India: Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addressed Media During The Parliament Winter Session

India report: Indian Home Minister says Ram Temple in Ayodhya to be ready by January 2024