US Secretary of State John Kerry's India visit

Indian PM Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State John Kerry Source: EPA
Published 1 September 2016 at 6:16pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
US Secretary of State John Kerry is visiting India where he met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj. We spoke to Senior journalist and Foreign Affairs analyst Renu Agal, Former Indian Ambassador to US Naresh Chandra and BBC Correspondent Nitin Srivastava to know more...
