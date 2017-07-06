SBS Hindi

US threats over North Korea deepen at UN

Nikki Haley speaking at the United Nations

Nikki Haley speaking at the United Nations Source: AAP

Published 6 July 2017 at 2:31pm, updated 6 July 2017 at 5:35pm
By Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The United States says it is prepared to use military means to counter the threat of a North Korean missile attack. The US ambassador to the United Nations has told an urgent UN Security Council meeting it will push a new resolution soon to respond to the threat. The United States has also threatened countries that do business with North Korea in what appears to be a veiled criticism of China.A report presented by Anita Barar

Available in other languages
The United States ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, was not mincing words when she stepped up at the UN Security Council.

 

The emergency meeting in New York was called to deal with North Korea's watershed test of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

 

Leader Kim Jong-un has provocatively dubbed the launch a "gift" for the United States as it celebrated its independence day.

 

Ms Haley says all nations are at threat, not just the United States and its allies, which include Australia. And Ms Haley warned of potential retaliation.

The US representative says she spoke with President Donald Trump earlier in the day about using trade restrictions to target countries that continue to deal with North Korea.

 

That was seemingly a reference to China, North Korea's only major ally and its biggest trading partner.

Nikki Haley flagged a fresh Security Council resolution which she says will be a proportionate response to the North Korean threat.

 

That could include restricting the flow of oil to its military and weapons programs.

 

Hours earlier, Mr Trump expressed his frustration over China and its trade program with North Korea, writing on Twitter, "So much for China working with us."

 

But Russia's foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, has warned against escalating action.

He said, "It's perfectly clear to Russia and China that any attempts to justify the use of force by referring to Security Council resolutions are unacceptable and will lead to unpredictable consequences in this region, which borders both the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China."

 

Australia's acting prime minister, Barnaby Joyce, says the Government symphathises with the United States on any potential trade action against China.

 

Speaking to the ABC, Mr Joyce has played down the economic impact such action would have on Australia.

 

He says the greater economic threat would be if North Korea were not stopped.

 

"The trade sanctions, the effect of trade sanctions, would pale into insignificance against what would happen if North Korea continues down this path, because, if North Korea was to actually make a mistake in one of their launches -- that's all they have to do, they don't have to deliver a weapon, they just have to make a mistake and drop one of their missiles, you know, I imagine, into South Korea or onto Japan -- then the economic plan for China, the economic plan for South-East Asia, would cease that moment. It would be devastating for global economics and absolutely devastating for Chinese economics."

 

 

 

