SBS Hindi

US vs North Korea: What could happen next?

SBS Hindi

South Korean soldiers stand guard in front of North Korea's main building in a joint security area at the border village of Panmunjeom

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 9 January 2018 at 5:59pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS

Last week North Korean leader Kim Jong-un used his New Years Day speech to threaten America that it now had the capability to launch an attack anywhere in America and that the nuclear launch button was always on his table. However US President Donald Trump responded in a tweet suggesting that he also had a Nuclear button but a bigger and more powerful one. After that though South Korea and North Korea have decided to hold talks for the first time in two years. So what could the future hold with regards to the US vs North Korea tussle? Tune in to this report to know more

Published 9 January 2018 at 5:59pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023