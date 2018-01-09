US vs North Korea: What could happen next?

Source: AAP
Published 9 January 2018 at 5:59pm
By Pallavi Jain
Source: SBS
Last week North Korean leader Kim Jong-un used his New Years Day speech to threaten America that it now had the capability to launch an attack anywhere in America and that the nuclear launch button was always on his table. However US President Donald Trump responded in a tweet suggesting that he also had a Nuclear button but a bigger and more powerful one. After that though South Korea and North Korea have decided to hold talks for the first time in two years. So what could the future hold with regards to the US vs North Korea tussle? Tune in to this report to know more
