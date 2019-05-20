SBS Hindi

Use of ancient psychological treatment in modern times

Bhagavata Gita Bishnupur Arnab Dutta 2011.JPG

Source: Arnab Dutta [CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)]

Published 20 May 2019
By Harita Mehta
Available in other languages

In the modern psychotherapy, cognitive restructuring is the goal of psychotherapy, which has been accomplished a great deal through Bhagwad Gita. Dr Manan Thakrar shares that there are so many ancient techniques being used in modern days to treat mental health issues.

Available in other languages
