Use of ancient psychological treatment in modern times

Published 20 May 2019 at 1:23pm, updated 20 May 2019 at 1:28pm
By Harita Mehta
In the modern psychotherapy, cognitive restructuring is the goal of psychotherapy, which has been accomplished a great deal through Bhagwad Gita. Dr Manan Thakrar shares that there are so many ancient techniques being used in modern days to treat mental health issues.
