Vastu Shastra- An Ancient Indian Science

"Vastu Shastra is a Science", says Vastu expert Abhishek Goel. He opines that every action has a reaction and if you place a certain object in a particular position in your home or office, it will have some effect!











Mr Goel says that if one builds a toilet in the Northern direction of the house, it will decrease job opportunities. The toilet disposes off energies. On being asked in which direction should the toilet be located, Goel says generically it should be in the South or South West.





Just generally speaking Master Bedrooms should also be located in the South or South West.





Generally, Kitchens should be located in the South Eastern Direction! But again there is a science called Astro Vastu that analyzes the horoscopes of individuals as well, to find out which are the best planets on positions for each person because each individual is born on this earth for a special purpose. Pictures of Gods and Family photos also need to be placed in a certain direction.











Tune in to hear about this interesting subject!













