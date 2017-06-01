SBS Hindi

Vastu Shastra- An Ancient Indian Science

SBS Hindi

Vaastu Purushan

Vaastu Purushan Source: Wikimedia Commons

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 June 2017 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Vastu Shastra is an ancient Indian Science which literally means the "science of architecture." It is based on a belief of increasing prosperity and well being and removing negative energies in our home or business surroundings.Kumud Merani speaks to Vastu Shastri Abhishek Goel about this science and the best position for a Master Bedroom and Toilets.Disclaimer:SBS Hindi does not agree or disagree with the views voiced by the expert or the science. Do not renovate or change your home surrounds without consulting an expert.

Published 1 June 2017 at 6:36pm
By Kumud Merani
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
"Vastu Shastra is a Science", says Vastu expert Abhishek Goel. He opines that every action has a reaction and if you place a certain object in a particular position in your home or office, it will have some effect!

 

Mr Goel says that if one builds a toilet in the Northern direction of the house, it will decrease job opportunities. The toilet disposes off energies. On being asked in which direction should the toilet be located, Goel says generically it should be in the South or South West.

Just generally speaking Master Bedrooms should also be located in the South or South West.

Generally, Kitchens should be located in the South Eastern Direction! But again there is a science called Astro Vastu that analyzes the horoscopes of individuals as well, to find out which are the best planets on positions for each person because each individual is born on this earth for a special purpose. Pictures of Gods and Family photos also need to be placed in a certain direction.

 

Tune in to hear about this interesting subject!





Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023