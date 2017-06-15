SBS Hindi

Vatsalyam explores cross cultural parenting

Amrut Varsha

Amrut Varsha Source: Amrut Varsha

Published 15 June 2017 at 5:26pm
By Harita Mehta
Vatsalyam: South Asian expressions of parental love, a short film on traditional cultural practices adopted by migrant families in raising their children here in Australia, was screened. The film is directed by human rights activist and domestic violence campaigner Amrit Versha. She shares the details of the film and journey

