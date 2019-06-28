SBS Hindi

Victoria bans mobile phones at schools

Published 28 June 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:28pm
By Amelia Dunn, Rachel Cary
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Victoria is cracking down on students using phones at state-run schools. It's the first state to launch a blanket ban for both primary and secondary schools. And if the federal government has its way - all other states and territories will soon follow suit.

