Victoria bans mobile phones at schools

Published 28 June 2019 at 4:35pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:28pm
By Amelia Dunn, Rachel Cary
Presented by Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Victoria is cracking down on students using phones at state-run schools. It's the first state to launch a blanket ban for both primary and secondary schools. And if the federal government has its way - all other states and territories will soon follow suit.
