Victoria budget 2016: Surplus of 2.9 billion dollars expected

There is some big projected spending in this budget. On the other hand the stamp duty tax for foreigners who buy property has been increased from 3% to 7%. In addition land tax for foreigners who have properties in Victoria which are lying vacant making them absentee owners will increase from 0.5 to 1.5%. The Government has also announced almost a billion dollars worth of spending on education and in a move welcomed by the Community Languages Australia and Victorian community language schools, the the Government has announced $4 million dollars over 4 years for community language schools to provide after-hours language education to students across Victoria.



