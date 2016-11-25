Victoria Goes Orange against Family Violence!

Walk Against Family Violence

Walk Against Family Violence Source: Vic Law Foundation

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 25 November 2016 at 4:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Government of Victoria has launched the second year of the Victoria Against Violence campaign, rallying the state to stop violence against women.Monica Sharma Raizada explains how Indian Australians can stand against Violence against Women in their community.

Published 25 November 2016 at 4:41pm
By Jitarth Jai Bharadwaj
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victoria Against Violence is part of the United Nations led international campaign, Unite to End Violence Against Women: 16 Days of Activism.

Thanks to international time zones, Victoria will be one of the first jurisdictions in the world launching this official UN campaign.

Following the success of the inaugural campaign last year, it will run from the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women on 25 November to International Human Rights Day on 10 December.

In a move to say we care, City and regional landmarks are preparing to go orange from dusk to dawn for the 16 day campaign, including:

Government House Tower

Treasury Building

Trades Hall

Arts Centre

State Library of Victoria

Southern Cross Station clock tower

Federation Square Atrium

AAMI Park

Royal Exhibition Building

Melbourne Star

The National Gallery of Victoria

Bolte Bridge

McCray Lighthouse

Murray River - boats and surrounding banks.

The high-profile campaign invites Victorians to stand together to stamp out family violence, and the Labor Government has provided $175,000 to support community events and activities across the state.

The Government will also launch Victorias first ever Gender Equality Strategy in December.

As well as embracing orange, Hundreds of people joined across Melbourne and regional Victoria, including for the Walk Against Violence which was held at Federation Square at 12.30pm, 25 November.

The Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Fiona Richardson said, Victoria Against Violence is an important way for every member of the community to step up and challenge the attitudes that fuel violence.

She also stated, Fly an orange flag, wear an orange scarf, socks or tie - it all sends a signal that we wont be silent about family violence.

View the full list of Victoria Against Violence events at: http://www.vic.gov.au/victoriaagainstviolence.

 





Share