VICTORIA IDEGINIOUS TREATY

Indegenious treaty

Source: AP

Published 31 May 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 6:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The Victorian Government is exploring the possibility of a treaty with its Indigenous people.The issue has been discussed in a forum organised by the Victorian government.Indigenous people must first agree on the purpose of a treaty before deciding if and how to make one, and what it should contain.

Available in other languages
