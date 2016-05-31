VICTORIA IDEGINIOUS TREATY

Source: AP
Published 31 May 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 6:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Victorian Government is exploring the possibility of a treaty with its Indigenous people.The issue has been discussed in a forum organised by the Victorian government.Indigenous people must first agree on the purpose of a treaty before deciding if and how to make one, and what it should contain.
Published 31 May 2016 at 6:31pm, updated 7 June 2016 at 6:43pm
By Harita Mehta
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share