Victoria invites applications for 491 regional visa

According to the Department of Home Affairs new Contributory Parent visa applications are likely to take at least 65 months to be released for final processing Source: Getty Images
Published 15 November 2019 at 1:24pm
By Vivek Kumar
Source: SBS
Victoria has invited nomination applications for the Skilled Work Regional (Provisional) visa (subclass 491). This regional visa will allow Points-tested skilled workers and their families to live, study and work in designated regional areas of Australia for five years. Listen to this report and find out, what are the requirements to apply.
