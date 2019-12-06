SBS Hindi

Victoria police introduces new assessment form to tap violence against women

Stress comes with the territory

Source: Getty Images/AJ-Watt

Domestic violence is a crime in Australia. Violence against women is a major welfare issue in Australia. Ash Dixit, a senior constable and Liaison officer with Victoria Police has appealed to trust the authorities and seek help. Victoria Police have now introduced a new risk management form to identify the victims.

Victoria Police have introduced some changes to help domestic violence victims.

Ash Dixit, a senior constable and Liaison officer with Victoria Police has appealed to the victims of domestic violence reach out to police as the new risk management form, launched recently, has been enhanced and tweaked to help identify certain issues.

Citing a few of cases of violence against women within the Indian community, Mr Dixit emphasised, victims must reach out to Police or support services like inTouch.

In Victoria, Intouch Multicultural Centre Against Family Violence provides legal help, counselling, immigration assistance and crisis accommodation options to refugee and migrant women experiencing domestic violence.
They have bilingual staff and engage interpreters to make sure every woman is heard and understood in their own language.

Mr Dixit said it is important to have an understanding of what types of behaviour constitute domestic violence, awareness about support services available and understanding of Australian laws which protect victims.

Depressed Woman Looking Away While Sitting In Darkroom
Source: Getty Images/Nishit Panchal/EyeEm


In Domestic violence situation, a victim needs specialist advice that is trusted.

Mr Dixit emphasised victims of domestic violence must seek help, report to police and get help, rather than stay with their abusive partners.

“I would take this opportunity to reach out to the community and appeal that please trust the authorities, recognise the abusive behaviour and seek help. Police is there to help,” he said.

Listen to the podcast:

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show 16 per cent of Australian women have experienced violence from a partner after the age of 15.

The incidences of violence against women are likely to be much higher than official figures, as many incidents of family violence are never reported, authorities believe.

