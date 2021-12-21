SBS Hindi

Victoria to create over 350 mental health jobs by next year

SBS Hindi

helplines

Royal commission's report into Victoria's mental health system says the workforce is chronically overstretched. Source: Getty Images/Ronnie Kaufman

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 21 December 2021 at 4:48pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS

Victoria is investing $41 million to expand its mental health workforce after the royal commission released a report on the state's mental health system. The report has found that the workforce in the sector is chronically overstretched, and thousands of people miss out on care every year. The new funding is expected to deliver over 350 workers by next year to support the sector.

Published 21 December 2021 at 4:48pm
By Natasha Kaul
Source: SBS
Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top. 

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Fa
cebook
 and 
Twitter
.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

India Bollywood Star Convicted

एसबीएस बॉलीवुड टाइम : 27 अक्टूबर 2022

sandeep.jpg

No mithai, no celebrations: Chef Sandeep Pandit explains the relationship between Indian festivals and sweets

Australia Submarines

Fiji news : 27 October 2022

WhatsApp Image 2022-10-27 at 12.13.06 PM.jpeg

Lighting up of Opera Sails on Diwali conveys that all communities are welcome in New South Wales: Mark Coure