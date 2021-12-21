Victoria to create over 350 mental health jobs by next year

Listen to the podcast in Hindi by clicking on the audio icon inside the picture at the top.
Royal commission's report into Victoria's mental health system says the workforce is chronically overstretched. Source: Getty Images/Ronnie Kaufman
Victoria is investing $41 million to expand its mental health workforce after the royal commission released a report on the state's mental health system. The report has found that the workforce in the sector is chronically overstretched, and thousands of people miss out on care every year. The new funding is expected to deliver over 350 workers by next year to support the sector.
