Victorian election 2022: Labor leader pledges $10 million for Indian community, Langar at MCG

Mr Andrews visited the Sikh temple on Wednesday to be presented with one of three commemorative coins the Nepal Rastra Bank had issued in 2019 to mark Guru Nanak's 550th birthday.





The coins had last week been bestowed to Gurdwara Sahib Blackburn at an event co-hosted by the Sri Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha and the Australia-New Zealand chapter of the Aitchison Yadavindrian Old Students Association.





The state premier used the occasion to promise additional cultural grants for the Indian community if he wins this year's election.



Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews (L) receiving the specially minted Nepali coin on 16 November at the Blackburn Gurdwara. Credit: SBS Hindi In an exclusive interview with SBS Hindi on the sidelines of the event, Mr Andrews said "there is a $10 million fund for the Indian community and we are very confident that there will be significant grants to go to our Sikh community out of that fund. Of course, we have to go through a process."





According to the Labor leader, other initiatives that will be taken by his party if re-elected include lighting up significant government buildings in Melbourne with Saffron colour for Gurunanak Dev's birthday every year.





"This is to acknowledge the life, works, teachings of Gurunanak Dev and the contribution that the Sikh community makes every year. Its a small thing but is a powerful signal to the broader community," Mr Andrews said.



Victorian Premier Dan Andrews (L) at the Blackburn Gurdwara. Credit: SBS Hindi Noting that sports and events are effective tools for celebrating diversity, he cited the prospect of hosting an exhibition Kabaddi match in the lead up to the Commonwealth Games in 2026.





In addition, the premier also raised the prospect of organising the 'biggest Langar' at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), which would involve all Gurdwaras from across the state.



We will work with MCG to have the biggest demonstration of Sikh values and Sikh generosity... and educating about the values of Sikhism. Dan Andrews, Labor party leader

Labor and the Coalition have pledged millions of dollars in health care funding and made cost-of-living announcements to ease the pain of rising prices in their election campaigns.





But Mr Andrews said his party has outlined 'a positive agenda for the state's future', which ranges from a power saver bonus of $250 for every household to free kinder and investments in health infrastructure.



(L to R) Melbourne's Indian Consul General Dr Sushil Kumar, Blackburn Gurdwara chairman Anterpreet Singh, Labor leader Dan Andrews and local businessman Luckee Kohli. Credit: SBS Hindi On the question of Indian representation in Victorian politics, Mr Andrews said, "Just as the Sikh community, the Indian community and multicultural communities are central to every part of our success of the state, they will finish up in our Parliament in much greater numbers."





"That will be a great day. And I don't think that's too far off," Mr Andrews said.





Labor candidates of Indian origin this year include Mannie Kaur Verma from Rowville and Nildhara Gadani from North Eastern Metro.





According to census data, the largest increase in country of birth for people born outside Australia was India, which moved past China and New Zealand to become the third-largest country of birth behind Australia and England.





An additional 217,963 people born in India were counted in the 2021 Census compared to five years prior.



