Victorian elections: Indian-origin candidate receives political tips from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Nildhara Gadani with India's Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi

Nildhara Gadani with India's Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi Source: Supplied

Published 29 October 2018 at 6:42pm, updated 30 October 2018 at 10:12am
By Kumud Merani
SBS

Nildhara Gadani has been endorsed as Labor’s candidate for the Eastern Metropolitan Region. Ms Gadani recently met India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s office for a brief meeting and got some valuable political tips.

Keep abreast with party's policies was one of the top tips Nildhara Gadani, a Labor candidate for Eastern Metropolitan Region in Victorian elections, received from the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in her recent meeting with him.

She says she was surprised to receive an invite to meet him when she reached out to share she was standing as a candidate in the state elections which boasts Australia's highest Indian population.

SBS Hindi spoke with Ms Gadani while she was at the Bangkok airport on her way back to Melbourne.

“My dream has come true,” she said. 

She tells us that what she expected to be a 10-minute meeting, turned out to be a 40-minute meeting. 

PM Modi was delighted that Australians of Indian-origin were participating in politics and are being supported by the government.

Nildhara Gadani with India's Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi
Source: Supplied


PM Modi asked Nildhara about the Labor party and advised her to be very attentive to the policies of the party and always keep abreast with all the relevant information.

She claims the Prime Minister was keen to learn about what Ms Gadani aspires to do for the community and her electorate.

PM Modi re-iterated that his government was very keen to work with the Australian government and he hoped that Nildhara would play an active role in building Indo-Australian relationships.

Nildhara says "the Indian Prime Minister made me feel very comfortable and gave me his fullest attention for which I feel very blessed."

