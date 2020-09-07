Victorian skilled visa program opens for limited occupations

Some changes have been made to the Victorian skilled visa nomination program in response to challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic.





Highlights:

Victorian skilled visa nomination program opens on 8 September

Those already be working in Victoria with minimum six months employment will be considered.

Only health and medical professionals will be considered for the interim program.

How will the interim program work, listen to the podcast:

State's immigration department has already said that the Department of Home Affairs has provided Victoria with a limited number of state nomination visa places until the Federal Budget on 6 October 2020.





Therefore, the program is opening up this week for the health and medical professionals only. Source: AAP Image/Scott Barbour Melbourne-based migration expert Chaman Preet says this is an interim arrangement before the federal budget is handed down on 6 October.

The state will run a shorter program from 8 September 2020 until 5 October 2020. This is a more targeted skilled nomination visa program aiming to attract applicants from health and medical professions.

Victoria says they will select applicants to apply for Victorian visa nomination "if their Registration of Interest demonstrates they are working in health or medical research and are contributing to Victoria's economic recovery and/or health response."





According to the state's website, to be eligible to be considered for selection to apply for Victorian visa nomination, you must:

1. already be living in Victoria





2. already be working in Victoria (minimum six months employment)





3. work in a highly-skilled occupation in health or medical research, which supports Victoria's economic recovery and/or health response





You must submit your Registration of Interest by 5 pm AEST, 21 September.

