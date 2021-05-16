SBS Hindi

Victoria’s oldest Hindu temple gets new kitchen with government funding

Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, Melbourne

Top view of the Ganesha shrine of Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple. Source: Supplied by Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple

Published 16 May 2021 at 5:20pm, updated 17 May 2021 at 12:42pm
By Anita Barar
Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple in Melbourne will now have an upgraded kitchen with the help of a $500,000 funding received last year from the Victorian Government.

Highlights
  • Melbourne’s Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple begins kitchen upgrade with $500,000 fund from Victorian Government
  • Temple management to promote vegetarian dietary habits and cooking from new kitchen
  • Victorian Government had set aside $21 m to invest in multicultural communities
Using funding worth $500,000 received from the Victorian Government in 2020, Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple in The Basin, near Dandenong, has begun work to upgrade its kitchen and multipurpose hall.

In December, the government of Victoria had earmarked $21 million to boost infrastructure in multicultural communities while revitalising the state’s economy.  

Speaking with SBS Hindi, the temple’s project director Babu Akula said, “the foundation for a new kitchen has now been laid and work is in progress.”

The need for a bigger and better kitchen area was felt to promote vegetarian food and provide more help to the community. 

'Architectural splendour': The largest granite shrine in the southern hemisphere is in Melbourne



“Yoga and vegetarian food are important aspects of Hindutva. It is not about religion but the art of living. We also intend to run cooking classes here,” Mr Akula added.

In 2020, Victoria’s Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence was present at Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple to announce the funding.
Vegetarian food at the temple
Vegetarian food is being served at Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, The Basin, Victoria Source: Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, Victoria


Founded in 1989, Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple is the oldest Hindu temple in Victoria and is very popular amongst the south Indian community. The presiding deity of the temple is Ganesha.

Speaking on this development, Member for Bayswater Jackson Taylor, said, “this is great news for the local community and all visitors to the Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, which has been a huge drawcard with its awe-inspiring architecture and design.” 
Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence at the Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple in The Basin
Minister for Multicultural Affairs Ros Spence at the Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple in The Basin Source: Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, Victoria


The Victorian government’s Multicultural Community Infrastructure Fund (MCIF) website states that this program offers grants of up to $500,000 to culturally-diverse communities in the state with the aim of helping them maintain, upgrade and renovate community infrastructure. 

It adds that this program also aims to ensure that multicultural communities can celebrate, preserve and share their traditions and promote social cohesion.
Top view of Ganesha Shrine of Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple
Top view of Ganesha Shrine of Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple Source: Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple, Victoria


The idea of Sri Vakrathunda Vinayagar Temple was first conceived in 1989 and the process of building it began in 1990. The ‘kumbaabhishekam’ (consecration ceremony of temples in South Indian Hindu tradition) of the temple was done in 1992.

The Ganesha temple, originally built of bricks, mortar and concrete, has now has been covered with granite to resemble the ancient traditionally-carved granite Hindu temples of India. The 'kumbhaabhishekam' of this new temple was performed this year in January.

Tune into 
SBS Hindi
 at 5 pm every day and follow us on 
Facebook
 and 
Twitter


