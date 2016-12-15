Vision 2040: Future of Victoria's Health System!

Speaking at CEDAs Health Industry and Policy Forum, Minister for Health Jill Hennessy released the Labor Governments future plan for the health system, Health 2040: Advancing health, access and care.





We want to make sure all Victorians - no matter where they live - can get the care they need, when they need it, closer to home. Health 2040 is the road map for achieving this goal, and establishes a vision to frame and guide our policy decisions and investment priorities so that we never lose sight of our long term objectives. Our vision is built around three core goals of delivering better health outcomes through prevention, improving access to care and enhancing quality of care.





The government claims that these goals will help Victorias health system meet the challenges of rising demand and chronic disease, make the best use of innovation and put people at the centre of their care.





At the centre of the plan are four key initiatives including:





New programs to help vulnerable families with a mix of health and social care needs, giving them access to one person who will make sure they get the services and care they need, and provide ongoing support and advice





New coordinators to help patients with chronic disease arrange and manage the many different appointments they often need, making it easier and convenient for them to get the treatment they need





Mobile phone messaging to provide reminders and advice to people attending outpatient clinics for treatment of chronic diseases so they can better manage their own care





The Healthy Eating and Active Living plan that will help young people living in out of home care develop skills to protect themselves again illness through healthier eating and living.





The new initiatives will initially be trialled in communities with identified high need and will commence in 2017.





Minister for Health Jill Hennessy outlined that……..





Our bold vision is about getting ready for the future - supporting Victorians to stay healthy, safe and get world-class care when they need it.





Were putting people first by taking a proactive approach to preventing disease and supporting them and their families to be as healthy as they can be.





Health 2040 sets a clear destination, and the direction we will take, so that we can work together to help Victorians be healthier and stay healthy.



















