Volunteers rush to sign up to firefighting services

A volunteer firefighter prepares a truck as they plan their defense against the fire near Towamba, Australia, Friday, Jan. 10, 2020. . Source: AAP
Published 14 January 2020 at 1:04pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Record numbers of Australians are rushing to join volunteer firefighting services as bushfires continue to rage across the country. More than five times the usual yearly number of applicants have enquired about joining the New South Wales Rural Fire Service since November last year.
Published 14 January 2020 at 1:04pm
By Maani Truu
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Share