Vote early - but have a good reason, says AEC

It's compulsory for all Australian citizens to vote in the federal election, but not everyone has to cast a ballot on July the 2nd.











It's expected that a record number of voters will go to the polls early in this election, topping the 2013 election record of 27 per cent.











Voters must be outside their electorate where they are enrolled to vote, at work, seriously ill, in prison or have religious beliefs that prevent them going to a polling station, if they wish to vote early.











Australians overseas on July the 2nd can also vote at centres across the world from next week (20 June).











Voting information will also be available in 27 languages.















