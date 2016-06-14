SBS Hindi

Vote early - but have a good reason, says AEC

SBS Hindi

Voters in 2010 at the polling centre at Australia House in London

Voters in 2010 at the polling centre at Australia House in London Source: AEC

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 14 June 2016 at 5:01pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:14pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Electoral Commission spokesman Phil Diak says that voters should remember they must have a valid reason to vote ahead of July the 2nd. From today, Australians have begun casting their ballots for the July 2nd federal election.

Published 14 June 2016 at 5:01pm, updated 20 June 2016 at 12:14pm
Presented by Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
It's compulsory for all Australian citizens to vote in the federal election, but not everyone has to cast a ballot on July the 2nd.

 

It's expected that a record number of voters will go to the polls early in this election, topping the 2013 election record of 27 per cent.

 

Voters must be outside their electorate where they are enrolled to vote, at work, seriously ill, in prison or have religious beliefs that prevent them going to a polling station, if they wish to vote early.

 

Australians overseas on July the 2nd can also vote at centres across the world from next week (20 June).

 

Voting information will also be available in 27 languages.

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

Australia's net migration rates are returning to pre-pandemic levels, report finds