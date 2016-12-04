Walnut Shahi Kebabs

SHAHI WALNUT KEBAB















Cooking time 40 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 pieces.











Ingredients:











·100 grams walnut kernels





·100 grams grated Paneer





·½ cup grated Khoya





·2 raw bananas - mashed to a paste (OPTIONAL)





·2 potatoes - boiled, peeled and mashed





·1 tabs garlic ginger paste





·1 green chili - chopped





·1 tsp Chat Masala





·1 tsp roasted cumin seeds





·1/2 cup Besan flour - dry roasted





·1 tsp Garam Masala





·Salt to taste





·½ cup bread crumbs





·½ cup green beans - finely chopped





·2 carrots - peeled and grated





·½ bunch of coriander leaves - chopped





·Oil for shallow frying





Method











Grind the walnuts, Paneer, coriander leaves and Khoya together in a food processor. Keep aside.











Heat 2 tabs of oil in a non-stick pan. Add the garlic ginger paste and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the beans, carrots and all spices and cook till the vegetables become tender. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the mashed potatoes, mashed bananas and the ground walnut mixture. Add then add the roasted Besan flour and bread crumbs to make a dough. Divide the dough into equal portions. Make a ball of each portion and then flatten between the palms of the hand to shape it like a patty.











Shallow fry these patties till golden brown on both sides.











Serve hot with mint chutney or sweet chili sauce.



















