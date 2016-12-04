SBS Hindi

Walnut Shahi Kebabs

Shahi Walnut Kebabs

Shahi Walnut Kebabs

Published 4 December 2016 at 6:16pm
By Kumud Merani
Available in other languages

You can't beat this recipe- Shahi Walnut Kebabs!Food fit for Royalty!

SHAHI WALNUT KEBAB

 



Cooking time 40 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 pieces.

 

Ingredients:

 

·100 grams walnut kernels

·100 grams grated Paneer

·½ cup grated Khoya

·2 raw bananas - mashed to a paste (OPTIONAL)

·2 potatoes - boiled, peeled and mashed

·1 tabs garlic ginger paste

·1 green chili - chopped

·1 tsp Chat Masala

·1 tsp roasted cumin seeds

·1/2 cup Besan flour - dry roasted

·1 tsp Garam Masala

·Salt to taste

·½ cup bread crumbs

·½ cup green beans - finely chopped

·2 carrots - peeled and grated

·½ bunch of coriander leaves - chopped

·Oil for shallow frying

Method

 

Grind the walnuts, Paneer, coriander leaves and Khoya together in a food processor. Keep aside.

 

Heat 2 tabs of oil in a non-stick pan. Add the garlic ginger paste and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the beans, carrots and all spices and cook till the vegetables become tender. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the mashed potatoes, mashed bananas and the ground walnut mixture. Add then add the roasted Besan flour and bread crumbs to make a dough. Divide the dough into equal portions. Make a ball of each portion and then flatten between the palms of the hand to shape it like a patty.

 

Shallow fry these patties till golden brown on both sides.

 

Serve hot with mint chutney or sweet chili sauce.

 





