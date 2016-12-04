Walnut Shahi Kebabs

SHAHI WALNUT KEBAB
Cooking time 40 minutes. Makes 6 to 8 pieces.
Ingredients:
·100 grams walnut kernels
·100 grams grated Paneer
·½ cup grated Khoya
·2 raw bananas - mashed to a paste (OPTIONAL)
·2 potatoes - boiled, peeled and mashed
·1 tabs garlic ginger paste
·1 green chili - chopped
·1 tsp Chat Masala
·1 tsp roasted cumin seeds
·1/2 cup Besan flour - dry roasted
·1 tsp Garam Masala
·Salt to taste
·½ cup bread crumbs
·½ cup green beans - finely chopped
·2 carrots - peeled and grated
·½ bunch of coriander leaves - chopped
·Oil for shallow frying
Method
Grind the walnuts, Paneer, coriander leaves and Khoya together in a food processor. Keep aside.
Heat 2 tabs of oil in a non-stick pan. Add the garlic ginger paste and fry for 2 to 3 minutes. Then add the beans, carrots and all spices and cook till the vegetables become tender. Transfer to a mixing bowl. Add the mashed potatoes, mashed bananas and the ground walnut mixture. Add then add the roasted Besan flour and bread crumbs to make a dough. Divide the dough into equal portions. Make a ball of each portion and then flatten between the palms of the hand to shape it like a patty.
Shallow fry these patties till golden brown on both sides.
Serve hot with mint chutney or sweet chili sauce.