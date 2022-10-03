Prolific blood donor Dinesh hopes to inspire others to 'make a difference'

Highlights Over the past 15 years, Dinesh Sharma has consistently donated vital plasma.

A blood donation is an important act that can save lives, says Mr Sharma.

"It is important to seek medical advice before deciding to donate blood," he says.

The 41-year-old says his initial decision to donate blood came about purely by chance while he was taking a stroll in Sydney.





"A blood donating board caught my eye as I walked down George Street in Sydney," Mr Sharma tells SBS Hindi.



Mr Dinesh Sharma has been donating blood since 2007. Credit: Supplied by Dinesh Sharma That marked the beginning of what has become a 15-year commitment.





"It has become a part of my few habits now and I donate blood every two weeks," Mr Sharma laughs.





Now living in West Australia, Mr Sharma was recently given the Burt Volunteer Award for his service to the community by Matt Keogh, the federal member for the Perth seat of Burt.



(R to L) Mr Dinesh Sharma (R), Mr Sudhir Chowdhary, Federal Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh and Mr Hari Om Sharma (R) Credit: Supplied by Mr Dinesh Sharma "I think this act is my way to give back to the Australian community and I want to keep going as long as I can," Mr Sharma adds.





However, his gesture isn't for attention or awards.





"I don't think about it, I just go and give blood," he says.



Dinesh Sharma receiving this year's Burt Volunteer Award from Minister for Veterans' Affairs Matt Keogh. Credit: Supplied by Dinesh Sharma His parents have now joined the campaign as well.





"Last year I took my 70-year-old parents to a blood donation drive which was organised by the Haryana Society of WA. Since they were both scared to donate blood, I had to convince them first," he says.



Dinesh Sharma (R) at Haryana Society of WA's event. "Every donation saves lives. So whether you donate once or a hundred times, it doesn't matter. The important thing is to contribute to saving lives," Mr Sharma says.





Mr Sharma donates plasma which he says can be done on fortnightly basis whereas for donating whole blood the limit is once in three months.





However, Mr Sharma says its imperative for everyone wanting to donate blood to first consult a medical expert.



"As one must be healthy to donate blood, I recommend a complete health checkup and an opinion from a doctor," he opines.





"And I do my regular health checkup making sure I am healthy to donate blood."





There are a few criteria for donating blood, including being 18 to 75 years old, healthy and over 50 kg in weight. There could be other conditions which could affect blood donation.



Mr Sharma says donating blood doesn't take much time out of the day and is an excellent way to serve the community.





"It is not possible for everyone to donate blood, so I feel grateful that I am able to make a difference to someone's life," he concludes.





