Want to raise bilingual children?

Children speaking many languages

Published 1 August 2017 at 3:36pm, updated 1 August 2017 at 5:26pm
By Kumud Merani
If you did like your kids to speak your mother tongue along with learning and speaking English in Australia, we have got some great tips for you from our expert.

Most people in the world speak more than one language. Especially if you have been raised in India.

Majority of Indians are bilingual or multi-lingual.

However, when Indians migrate to a foreign country, often passing on the language to the next generation becomes a bit difficult.

Raising children bilingually is a big dilemma for migrant parents, however it is possible, says Educational and Developmental Psychologist Dr Renu Narchal from Western Sydney University, who shared with us simple tips to help raise bilingual children. 

Listen to the podcast in Hindi here:



Tips for parents to encourage bilingualism as advised by Dr Renu Narchal – Educational and Developmental Psychologist:

  1. Be very patient and encouraging.
  2. Decide which parent will speak a particular language if both parents speak a different language.
  3. Set your goals- do you want your child to just speak or also read and write another language.
  4. Provide the kid exposure by regularly speaking in that language
  5. Make it a fun exercise.
  6. Read out aloud books in another language.
  7. Use images to get a kid to describe it in language.
