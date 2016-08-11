SBS Hindi

Watch: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne launched with great fanfare

SBS Hindi

Rishi Kapoor at Festival launch

Rishi Kapoor at Festival launch Source: Mosiqi Acharya SBS Hindi

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 11 August 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 11 August 2016 at 4:58pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Indian Film Festival of Melbourne was launched amidst great fanfare and in presence of film industry's noted names. A report by Anita Barar

Published 11 August 2016 at 4:51pm, updated 11 August 2016 at 4:58pm
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Supported by Film Victoria, the festival launch had the presence of Martin Foley, Minister for Creative Industries during the press conference. He said that this festival celebrates Victorias long-standing relationship with India. He added that it honours our vibrant local Indian community, and presents an exciting program of events for all of us to enjoy.

Rishi Kapoor, festival guest - a veteran film actor, and a household name, remembered his child hood memories of listening radio and thinking about Melbourne. He added that, this festival gave him opportunity to finally come and see MCG.

Noted actress Richa Chaddha, Radhika Apte, singer Shalmali and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan were among other festival guests who were also present for the festival launch press conference.



 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023

KIMBERLY FLOODING WA

SBS Hindi News 04 January 2023: Fitzroy River reaches record-breaking flood levels

CHAMPS.jpg

Medal haul for Melbourne's junior wrestlers

INDONESIA G20 BALI SUMMIT

India report : Indian PM speaks with King Charles, discusses key issues