Watch: Indian Film Festival of Melbourne launched with great fanfare

Supported by Film Victoria, the festival launch had the presence of Martin Foley, Minister for Creative Industries during the press conference. He said that this festival celebrates Victorias long-standing relationship with India. He added that it honours our vibrant local Indian community, and presents an exciting program of events for all of us to enjoy.





Rishi Kapoor, festival guest - a veteran film actor, and a household name, remembered his child hood memories of listening radio and thinking about Melbourne. He added that, this festival gave him opportunity to finally come and see MCG.





Noted actress Richa Chaddha, Radhika Apte, singer Shalmali and Pakistani actor Fawad Khan were among other festival guests who were also present for the festival launch press conference.















