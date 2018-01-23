SBS Hindi

‘We are celebrating Australia Day to promote Harmony and share Cultural values’ says Shashi Kochhar of FOTCF

Australia day celebration 2017. L to R Shashi Kochhar Yogen Lakshman, Ashok Jamini CR MT Pang Tsoi, Milena Santage, jasbir Bedi, Inderjit Jasal

Australia day celebration 2017 by FOTCF. L to R Shashi Kochhar Yogen Lakshman, Ashok Jamini CR MT Pang Tsoi, Milena Santage, Jasbir Bedi, Inderjit Jasal Source: Shashi Kochhar

Published 23 January 2018 at 1:01pm, updated 23 January 2018 at 5:46pm
By Anita Barar
Friends of the Children Foundation, Melbourne is celebrating 'Australia Day Community Get together' on 26th January to promote Harmony, Respect, Sharing real cultural values and belonging to this land.

FOTCF has been celebrating the Australia Days for last so many years.  As usual, this year too it will organize the sausage sizzle for all volunteers, guests and school children. The Oakleigh Brass Band will be entertaining on the day along with few others.

 

Australia Day celebration 2017 by FOTCF Source: Shashi Kochhar


 

Australia Day celebration 2017 by FOTCF Source: Shashi Kochhar


 

Mr. Shashi Kochhar, the president of the foundation said, “The highlight of this year’s event is participation of local primary schools children by submitting, essay, painting and digital art work in various age groups, on subject, 'Australia means to me'.

He added, “We received nearly hundred entries in various categories and judging of winners was a huge challenge for our judging panel. Panel included young input too. All the winners would be awarded on the day.”

 

Australia Day celebration - Competition Judging by FOTCF
Australia Day celebration By FOTCF. Judges are judging the entries for the School childrens' entries about the competition- 'What Australia means to me' Source: Shashi Kochhar
 

 

There would also be a 'Walk for Humanity, Harmony and Hope' during the event.  Mr. Kochhar said that this acknowledgement to the participating children and whole event is to appreciate the work and encourage the thoughts and thinking of coming generation.

 



