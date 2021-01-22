‘We are here for people, to serve the people’: Australian of the Year finalist Dr Dinesh Palipana

“Gratitude has kept me going through some of the most difficult situations in my life. It feels surreal to be nominated - from a time when I couldn’t eat, move or sit to today with this nomination, all I can be is grateful for everything and everyone in my life,” says a humbled a Dr Dinesh Palipana while talking to SBS Hindi over the phone.





Dr Palipana has had a journey fuelled by his passion, grit and determination.





He was halfway through his medical school in 2010 when his car aquaplaned on the Gateway Motorway. The accident resulted in a severe cervical spinal cord injury that left him paralysed from the chest down and took movement from his fingers away.





He says it just took seconds to turn his life completely. It took him seven months of intensive care and another four months of physiotherapy to be discharged.

“Everyone counts the physical aspect of the pain and injury, but there are social costs too. Money became difficult. Its been just my mum and me (since then), my family fell apart. Education, employment - everything was a challenge,” he recounts.





It took him a gap of five years to finally come back to medicine. He says he loves medicine and his passion compelled him to make the way back to medical school.





“I love medicine. When I am at work these days, sometimes I stop and look around to see how privileged I am to be living this life because I am doing something for the people and the community every day and doing that is a special thing.”





He says he couldn’t have just let his dream die.

“I would have regretted it every day of my life if I didn’t come back to medicine,” he says with an easy smile in his voice.





However, this job that he is so proud of, was not easy to come by.





“It was frustrating. Domestic medical students are guaranteed a job after they graduate. Somehow, when my turn came, that was taken away. I had worked as hard as I could to be the best at what I did, it was frustrating. But then, the community rallied around me, my friends, family, media and fellow doctors and even politicians helped turn the tide. And today when I work, I think I owe it to them. To all the people who stood by me.”





Dr Palipana paid it forward by co-establishing Doctors with Disabilities.

It is an organisation he set up with three of his fellow doctors that advocate for inclusivity for doctors in the profession internationally and has even advocated alongside Dr Satyendra Singh, an advocate of inclusivity in India against the Medical Council of India in a High Court case.





“Satyendra had reached out to us and asked for a letter and some input. It was a nice experience, but I am sad that the case had to go to the High Court. It’s time we start thinking differently about medicine.”





He says a quote in one of the British Medical Association journals that he read resonates deeply with him. The quote reads, “The medical community needs to reflect the community it serves.”





He believes that the profession of medicine needs to have more doctors with a disability. He feels there comes a better understanding of pain from the lived experience of it, that in turn makes the profession more empathetic.





Dr Palipana advocates in the favour of this belief with fervour on many forums that he is now a part of, including the ones of the Federal Government and the Disability Royal Commission.





However, Dr Palipana is not all work and no play.





Now and then, he likes to go sailing, and fill his house with music.





“Gratitude - gratitude is what has kept me going. When I was in the ICU, there was nothing to look out to. Now in this house, with so many windows and a sea to look at, it doesn’t feel closed in. And for that I am grateful,” he says.





He believes one should enjoy when life is at a high point and when a low point strikes, patiently believe that the high point is just around the corner.





He has been reading the book ‘Happiest man On Earth’, by Eddie Jaku; a book where Eddie recounts being saved from the Holocaust, and how despite having experienced it, he was the happiest man on earth.





“It all lies in the perspective,” says the Australian of the Year finalist.





As we close the interview, he advises for anyone listening, “Dream big, and never give up on your dreams. Because in the end, it will be yourself that you will have to blame, and no one else.”





