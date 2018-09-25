“we can’t thank Australian search and rescue center enough for this rescue mission”: Indian Navy

Sailor Abhilash Tomy's fans cheered as the experienced Indian sailor left France for second round-the-world Golden Globe Yacht race in July.





But two months later, just as Mr Tomy was battling the rough Indian Ocean and coming third in the race , this satellite distress message reached race organisers:





The Navy officer encountered a storm of 130-kilometer winds and 14-meter waves, leaving him stranded about 3,500 kilometers off Western Australia.





Mr Tomy's yacht lost its mast and he critically injured his back, leaving him unable to leave his bunk or get food and drink.





Irish competitor Gregor McGuckin was also dis-masted in the storm.





Suffering minor injuries, he started changed course towards Mr Tomy's yacht to assist him where he could.





It sparked a major international operation to rescue the pair, involving military aircraft from Australia and India, and a French fishing vessel suddenly being put to task.





Both yachts were spotted by air before the French fishing vessel arrived on the scene late in the afternoon (Monday 24th September).





Australian Maritime Security Authority Search and Rescue Mission Coordinator Phil Gaden says the vessel will take the sailors to Amsterdam Island, a tiny speck of land in the middle of the southern Indian Ocean, where they will receive a full medical examination.





"They will have a medic but not a doctor or any other training, the ship will also have a medical chest containing extra drugs, they will seek advice through a tele-medical advice doctor to provide more immediate care to Tomy, once they get into Ile Amsterdam, then they'll be able to make a full assessment with a better-placed doctor at a small hospital where they can do x-rays and other procedures."





Competitors in the Golden Globe race started in France and sailed to the west coast of Africa, past the Crozet Islands and towards the finish in Tasmania’s Storm Bay.





Participants must use yachts similar to the one sailed by Sir Robin Knox Johnston who, in 1969, was the first person to single-handedly sail around the world non-stop.





Sir Robin has told the BBC Mr Tomy is an inspiration, after the ordeal he survived.





"Abhilash is a tough guy, I mean he is the first Indian to go solo non-stop around the world, so he's experienced, he's been down there before, he's a navy officer, and he knows what he's up to. He's very resourceful."





Indian Navy’s Spokesperson Captain D K Sharma says “we can’t thank Australian search and rescue center enough for this rescue mission.”





Cap. Sharma told SBS Hindi that Australian Navy responded promptly and even dispatched an aircraft to locate the troubled yacht.



