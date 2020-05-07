'We got attached to the land': says family after becoming Australian citizens

“Five years ago, I could not have thought of leaving Indian citizenship for another country,” says Kanishka Verma who, along with his wife Sanam, became an Australian citizen on 6 May 2020 through online citizenship ceremony.





Almost 90,000 permanent residents are waiting to undertake citizenship ceremonies.

The Department of Home Affairs is holding virtual citizenship ceremonies.

It takes almost five minutes for the ceremony.

With over 90,000 permanent residents in the queue for citizenship ceremonies, the Department of Home Affairs recently commenced virtual ceremonies to ensure people can still become Australian citizens during the coronavirus pandemic.





Sanam Verma says the ceremony was short and straightforward.





“A week back, we received an email regarding the ceremony inviting us for our virtual ceremony through video conferencing"





"We accepted the invite and received a link to join the ceremony. There was a presiding officer. He read the preamble and shared the pledge with us. We followed him, and less than five minutes later, he congratulated us,” although, she stressed that she would have loved a live ceremony with many other people taking the pledge with them. An Australian citizenship recipient holds his certificate during a citizenship ceremony. Source: (AAP)/SBS





Listen to this complete interview:





Sanam says they were excited for the ceremony.





"When we received our approval, we were very excited that may be in a few months we will attend with a big group of people who were also ready to pledge to Australia. This moment was also important, but we would have enjoyed the live ceremony more.” PM Scott Morrison with new citizens during an Australia Day Citizenship Ceremony in Canberra, Jan 26, 2020, before Covid-19 restrictions. Source: AAP





Kanishka Verma, who belongs to an army family in India, arrived in Australia in 2015 as a permanent resident.





“We wanted to live a different life in another country," he said.





"But we liked Australia so much, and we settled down so easily. And then we had our first baby here in Australia. So we got attached to the land,” says Mr Verma adding that the emotional connection he has with India is permanent and will never fade away.





Sanam and Kanishka Verma arrived in Australia in 2015 as permanent residents. Source: Supplied





“Deep down, we are still Indians,” says Mr Verma.





