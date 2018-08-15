"We hope Indian students will stay and contribute"

In an event organised by the Multicultural New South Wales at the parliament house, Ms Gladys Berejiklian told the members of Indian community how much she appreciates the contribution of the Indian community.





She said, "The way you value education and hard work and aspirations are the same ingredients I grew up on. We always welcome Indian students to NSW. And we hope they will stay and contribute. But it's a wonderful opportunity for us to continue to support that. Business to business links are important."











Ms Berejeklian said the world is grateful to India. "India, over 70 years ago, changed the world. The world's largest independent democracy. For that the world is grateful. We are grateful. And just as India has changed the world, positively forever, so do has the Indian community in NSW changed NSW forever.





I feel incredibly proud when I say the contribution made by the current generation but also look at the prospects of the next generation coming through."



