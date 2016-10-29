We miss Diwali in Nepal, says Pariyar family

Available in other languages

Mitra Pariyar came to Australia with his wife Rita and son Subash in 2012.





Since then they haven’t been able to celebrate Diwali in Nepal with family and friends.





Rita and Subash say that they kind of miss Diwali celebrations and family get together in Nepal.





Mitra is hopeful that in coming years Nepalese diaspora in Australia would play an active role in celebrating Diwali at both state and national level.





To know more about how Mitra, Rita and Subash celebrate Diwali in Australia and what they miss about Nepalese Diwali, listen to Amit Sarwal’s conversation with this family.



