‘We need to change the drinking culture of Australia’ Dr Bhaumik Shah

A new report suggests alcohol-related diseases cause nearly 6,000 Australian deaths each year.





Dr Shah speaking with SBS said that not everyone is aware of the health risks of drinking. He said , “… generally we associate liver disease with alcohol but this is not true. There are alcohol attributed cancers, cardiovascular disease, digestive diseases and of course injuries due to alcohol consumption.’





He added that alcohol leads to rage and violent situations which could even result in deaths , " ... and we all know about drink driving, how dangerous it is...."











MODEL - File photo dated 9/3/2015 of a man drinking alcohol. Source: Press Association





A new study by Curtin University's National Drug Research Institute in Perth has found more than 5,700 people died from alcohol-related illnesses in Australia in the year 2015.





The study found one person dies every 90 minutes from preventable conditions caused by alcohol and someone ends up in our hospital every three-and-a-half minutes.





Australia ranks 16th in the world for alcohol consumption, ahead of Britain and the United States.





Medical experts say they want more government action. Cancer Council is calling for mandatory health-labelling on bottles.





Dr Shah said that it is very important to understand the guidelines for a recommended drink. He added that the recommended drink in health guideline is meant for a healthy person. It is not applicable to young, pregnant women or any one else who might be suffering from any other disease.





He said that not only the labeling on bottles and understanding the right amount of intake is important, one must also understand the number of possible diseases which are attributed to alcohol.





Researchers from University of Cambridge had observed in their study that the increasing availability of lower strength products, which are marketed as suitable for drinking on any occasion or every day, may simply increase the amount of alcohol people consume.





Dr Shah said that there is a need for a shift in our Australian culture so that we have a healthy future for our society.









