SBS Hindi

“We strongly condemn the terror attacks” – Imam Kamran Tahir

SBS Hindi

Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Perth CBD

Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Perth CBD Source: Imam Kamran Tahir

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 10 June 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 11 June 2017 at 11:08am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Members of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community Australia have gathered in Perth CBD today to condemn the terror attacks in London and Melbourne. Imam Kamran Tahir speaks with Anita Barar about it and also about the misconceptions about Islam

Published 10 June 2017 at 4:41pm, updated 11 June 2017 at 11:08am
By Anita Barar
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Holy Scripture says the first and foremost thing is to serve mankind, it doesnt say to serve only Muslims.

The Imam who represents Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia said, "Our motto is Love everyone and hate no one and this is the very core of Islam

Imam said, that their mission is to reach out to people and answer their queries, their fears or concerns about Islam.

He added that there are misunderstandings and misconceptions about Islam.

"No religion talks about such activities," he said and added that Islam teaches love for all and hatred for none. 

"It was heartbreaking for us to see in the name of our faith that beloved human beings were unfortunately being killed," he said.

 

Imam Kamran Tahir
Imam Kamran Tahir Source: Imam Kamran Tahir


Imam categorically stated that, the Scripture clearly states that if you kill one person, it means, you have killed the whole humanity.

He added that it is not only against Islam, but Allah tala (God) has stricktly forbidden it.

TUNE TO THE PODCAST ON TOP OF THE PAGE

 

Imam kamran said that it is a wrong conception that Islam permits you to kill non muslim. He quoted the scripture which says that there is no compulsion or force for religion to follow. Everyone is entitle to have its own deen (Religion)

 

Imam Kamran Tahir
Imam Kamran Tahir answering questions about Islam in one of the public meet Source: Imam Kamran Tahir


 

So what are some of the campaigns run by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to eradicate the misconceptions surrounding Islam today?

 Imam kamran explained that the members have got T-shirts that read Im a Muslim. Ask me anything. They go out in public and try to answer their questions.

Imam said that they also have signs with clear messages which read "I condemn terrorism"

 "Our other campaign is 'Coffee and Islam' so that we can interact with people and address their queries or concerns about Islam over an informal meet for coffee or so", added Imam.

 

Ahmediyya Muslim community members in Perth CBD
Ahmediyya Muslim community members in Perth CBD Source: Imam Kamran Tahir


 

Their mission is not restricted to Perth only, Ahmediyya Muslim Community has organised such awareness activities nationwide and also in America, London, places in Europe. 

Imam Kamran said that by organising a regular peace symposium, they meet with other religious groups and their heads to talk about the real values and virtues of their religions.

Imam further added that their effort is to reach out to the people and spread the true knowledge of Islam.

 

TUNE TO THE PODCAST ON TOP OF THE PAGE

***

 

 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

SCG FEMALE CRICKET STATUE

SBS Hindi News 05 January 2023: World first female cricketer statue unveiled at Sydney Cricket Ground

DC: The House Votes for Speaker of the House

No speaker elected - again - for US House of Representatives

01.jpg

मिलिए इस दिलदार टैक्सी ड्राइवर से जो गरीब लड़कियों को फ्री में दे रहे हैं ब्राइडल ड्रेस

FIJI ELECTION 2022

Fiji report : 05 January 2023