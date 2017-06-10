“We strongly condemn the terror attacks” – Imam Kamran Tahir

The Holy Scripture says the first and foremost thing is to serve mankind, it doesnt say to serve only Muslims.





The Imam who represents Ahmadiyya Muslim Community of Australia said, "Our motto is Love everyone and hate no one and this is the very core of Islam





Imam said, that their mission is to reach out to people and answer their queries, their fears or concerns about Islam.





He added that there are misunderstandings and misconceptions about Islam.





"No religion talks about such activities," he said and added that Islam teaches love for all and hatred for none.





"It was heartbreaking for us to see in the name of our faith that beloved human beings were unfortunately being killed," he said.











Imam Kamran Tahir Source: Imam Kamran Tahir





Imam categorically stated that, the Scripture clearly states that if you kill one person, it means, you have killed the whole humanity.





He added that it is not only against Islam, but Allah tala (God) has stricktly forbidden it.





Imam kamran said that it is a wrong conception that Islam permits you to kill non muslim. He quoted the scripture which says that there is no compulsion or force for religion to follow. Everyone is entitle to have its own deen (Religion)











Imam Kamran Tahir answering questions about Islam in one of the public meet Source: Imam Kamran Tahir











So what are some of the campaigns run by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community to eradicate the misconceptions surrounding Islam today?





Imam kamran explained that the members have got T-shirts that read Im a Muslim. Ask me anything. They go out in public and try to answer their questions.





Imam said that they also have signs with clear messages which read "I condemn terrorism"





"Our other campaign is 'Coffee and Islam' so that we can interact with people and address their queries or concerns about Islam over an informal meet for coffee or so", added Imam.











Ahmediyya Muslim community members in Perth CBD Source: Imam Kamran Tahir











Their mission is not restricted to Perth only, Ahmediyya Muslim Community has organised such awareness activities nationwide and also in America, London, places in Europe.





Imam Kamran said that by organising a regular peace symposium, they meet with other religious groups and their heads to talk about the real values and virtues of their religions.





Imam further added that their effort is to reach out to the people and spread the true knowledge of Islam.











